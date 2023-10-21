Illinois Tax Relief Announced Following Attacks in Israel

Following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in the State of Israel, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced various tax deadline extensions for Illinois state tax filing and payments. The relief gives eligible taxpayers (individuals and businesses impacted by the conflict in the Middle East) until Oct. 7, 2024, to meet certain state tax obligations. Several federal tax deadlines have also been extended to the same date.

The attacks in Israel have resulted in more than 1,300 deaths, including at least 31 Americans, according to remarks delivered Wednesday in Tel Aviv by President Biden. Additionally, government officials have reported that more than 100 people, including Americans, are being held hostage by Hamas.

Illinois residents are among those impacted. On Monday, Gov. Pritzker released a statement condemning hate crimes after a six-year-old boy was brutally murdered in an apparent anti-Muslim attack in Plainfield, Illinois. Friday, two U.S. hostages (who reside in Illinois) were released from Gaza. In another statement, Pritzker expressed a need to "advocate and pray" for the safe return of remaining hostages and support victims of the attacks.

Illinois tax relief

Various Illinois state tax filing and payment deadlines that were originally due between Oct. 7, 2023, and Oct. 7, 2024, have been extended. As a result, eligible taxpayers now have until Oct. 7, 2024, to meet the following types of state tax return and payment obligations originally due during this time period.

Income tax

Withholding tax

Sales tax

Specialty and excise taxes

Illinois tax deadline extension: Who qualifies

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue , the following taxpayers qualify for relief:

Any individual whose principal residence is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza (the covered area), or a business entity or sole proprietor whose primary place of business is in the covered area.

Any individual, business or sole proprietor, or estate or trust who has books or records in the covered area.

Any individual, business or sole proprietor, or estate or trust whose tax preparer is located in the covered area.

Anyone killed, injured, or taken hostage due to the conflict.

Any individual affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization and who is assisting in the covered area (for example, a relief worker).

Eligible taxpayers can request relief by contacting the Illinois Department of Revenue by email at REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or by mail.

Taxpayers requesting relief through regular mail should write “Israeli-Palestinian Conflict 2023" at the top of their return and include an explanation of why they qualify for relief. All requests should also include the following information:

Full name

Account number or last four digits of Social Security number

Mailing address

An estimated date of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes

Federal tax relief

Taxpayers who qualify for Illinois state tax relief also qualify for a federal tax deadline extension of Oct. 7, 2024. Federal tax relief includes (but may not be limited to) the following tax filing and payment deadlines:

Taxpayers with an original tax filing extension of Oct. 16, 2023 now have until Oct. 7, 2024 to file 2022 federal tax returns. (Taxes owed for 2022 returns were due April 18, so the tax relief does not extend these payments.)

Individual and business tax returns and payments originally due on March 15 and April 15, 2024 are now due Oct. 7, 2024.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments originally due on Jan. 16, April 15, June 17 and Sept. 16, 2024 are now due Oct. 7, 2024.

originally due on Jan. 16, April 15, June 17 and Sept. 16, 2024 are now due Oct. 7, 2024. Taxpayers now have until Oct. 7, 2024 to contribute to retirement accounts.

The IRS will grant tax relief automatically. However, some taxpayers may still receive a late federal filing or payment notice. This can happen if the IRS does not have up-to-date information (for example, if you recently moved). If this happens, you should contact the number on the notice for relief.

For more information, see: Tax Relief Following State of Israel Terrorist Attacks