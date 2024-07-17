Biden Targets Landlord Tax Breaks and Rent Hikes in New Housing Plan

A proposal to make housing more affordable would involve rent control caps and significant tax changes.

Kelley R. Taylor
President Biden has unveiled a proposal to address the rising cost of housing in the United States. The plan would cap rent increases and potentially eliminate tax breaks for certain landlords.

“I’m sending a clear message to corporate landlords: if you raise rents more than 5%, you should lose valuable tax breaks,” Biden said. 



As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

