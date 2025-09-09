Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Retirement Accounts, Charitable Giving and Taxes
The financial professionals who contribute to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel recently wrote about the five phases of retirement planning, the OBBB's potential impact on charitable giving and why you should stop doing your own taxes.
If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble with this quiz. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Related Content From Adviser Intel
These are the Kiplinger stories featured in this quiz:
- I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are Five Phases of Retirement Planning You Have to Get Right
- One Big Beautiful Bill, One Big Question: Will We Keep Giving?
- An IRS Enrolled Agent's Top 10 Reasons to Stop Doing Your Own Taxes
