One-Way Flights for $69 or 4,500 Miles on Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines, based in Seattle, just dropped a new deal on one-way flights from dozens of cities across the U.S. Find deals from $69 (or lower) or 4,500 Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles. You must book your flight by the end of the day on Monday, August 12, but the travel window is quite accommodating — with most flights available from August 13 through December 18, 2024, although some blackout dates apply to some flights.

That said, there are no change fees on Main and First Class flights, but certain restrictions do apply. The airline may impose blackout dates and travel from some cities is limited to specific days only.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Not sure where to go next? Check out these flights Destination Saver Fare Rewards Miles Seattle (SEA) to Atlanta (ATL) $139 one-way 10K + $6 Seattle (SEA) to Austin (AUS) $99 one-way 9K + $6 San Jose (SJC) to Kona, HI (KOA) $119 one-way 9K + $6 San Diego (SAN) to Las Vegas (LAS) $59 4.5K + $6 San Francisco (SFO) to Washington D.C. - Dulles (IAD) $149 one-way 10K + $6

These deals expire at 11:59 PM on August 12, 2024; you can book flights directly on Alaska’s website. If you book at an Alaska Airlines airport location or through one of their reservation call centers, you will pay an additional $15 per person over the advertised fare. Also, Saver Fares are eligible for the 24-hour cancellation policy, or a credit of 50% when canceled at least 14 days prior to your departure.

Alaska's mileage plan

Ranked best airline credit card miles program by Kiplinger readers in a 2024 survey, Alaska's Mileage Plan program partners with 28 airlines, flying to more than 900 destinations and you earn miles through numerous airline, rental car and hotel partnerships and accrue miles through distance flown rather than dollars spent. But, keep in mind that the airline does impose blackout dates on reward travel and seating and availability on reward flights is limited.

Free Companion Fare

If your a fan of Alaska Airlines, you can earn a free Companion Fare and 50,000 bonus miles (worth about $550) after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases within 90 days of opening an Alaska Airlines Visa® card. Plus, Bank of America customers get a nice little boost too, bagging a 10% rewards bonus on all miles earned on card purchases.

For the $95 annual fee, you’ll earn three points for every dollar spent on Alaska Airlines travel, two points on gas, cable, streaming and local transit, and one point on all other purchases. Miles do not expire on active accounts. You can also earn and redeem miles through a variety of Alaska Airlines retail and travel partners.