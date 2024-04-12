Tax Day 2024 Freebies and Deals

To celebrate the end of the much-maligned tax season on Monday, April 15, restaurants are rolling out freebies and specials to lure you in. Offers on Tax Day 2024 range from reasonably priced tax-themed cocktails to free paper shredding.

Most offers require you to be a member of their rewards programs, and a smaller number of offers involve making an additional purchase. I've provided links to the various loyalty programs to help you access the free or discounted offers without too much fuss.

Below is a list of top deals on Tax Day 2024:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Playing off the 1040 Income Tax Return Form, BJ's is offering $10 off any $40 purchase on take-out and delivery orders on April 15, 2024. Use promo code 10OFF40 at checkout.

California Pizza Kitchen

Save some dough with the help of this Tax Day promo from California Pizza Kitchen. The eatery is letting you take $10 off any $40 order on Apr. 15 (valid for both dine-in and take-out orders). To redeem this offer, you’ll need to sign up for CPK Rewards .

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Every Monday, including April 15, 2024, Einstein Bros. Bagels offers 13 bagels for just $9. The offer is only available to Shmear Society Rewards members.

Grubhub

On April 15, 2024, Grubhub is offering $15 off a delivery order of more than $25. Use promo code TAXBREAK at checkout on qualifying orders.

Don't wait too long to place your order. The offer is only available for the first 1,000 redemptions.

Hooters

You can shake off the Tax Day scaries with a BOGO wings deal and drink specials at Hooters. On Monday, April 15, customers who visit a Hooters of America location and purchase 10 wings will receive 10 wings of any style free.

There are two drink specials: $4 Dos Equis draft beers and $4 Legendary Margaritas, made with El Jimador 100% blue agave silver tequila and lime sour with orange and lime juices.

Kona Ice

Kona Ice is hosting a “Chill Out Day” with a free cup of shaved ice (regularly $3) on April 15 at participating trucks.

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is offering $4.15 off any purchase of more than $24 on April 15, 2024. The discount is only available for Noodles Rewards members.

Office Depot / Office Max

Office Depot and Office Max are offering free shredding for up to 5 pounds of documents through April 27, 2024. Use the link above to get the coupon needed to redeem this offer.

Paris Baguette

At Paris Baguette, rewards members will get a free pastry with any beverage purchase on April 15th, 2024.

Potbelly

On April 15, Potbelly shops are offering a free Original Sandwich with the purchase of any Original or Big sized Sandwich. All Potbelly fans can redeem the free sandwich at potbelly.com or through the Potbelly app using the promo code BOGO.

TGI Fridays

Fridays is giving taxpayers the chance to "deduct some stress" with The Tax Break cocktail. The Tax Break Margarita is made with 1800 Silver Tequila, citrus, agave, strawberry and passionfruit and it comes with a hitchhiker of Hennessy V.S. for $7 through April. You can keep the party going with a $5 Happy Hour Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. to closing time. TGI Fridays loyalty members can grab a BOGO free entrée through April 30.

White Castle

White Castle has two specials and one begins this Friday. From April 14-16, you can get any combo buy one, get one free (1921 Sliders are BOGO throughout April).

On Monday, April 15, celebrate Tax Day with a coupon for 15% off your online order. Use code WC15OFF, which is valid for April 15 only. Join their "Craver Nation" loyalty program and get a free Original Slider combo.