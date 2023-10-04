Get Over $35 Back Before Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are only a week away. But you don't have to wait until October 10 to start cashing in on some deals. Amazon Prime members can collect cash now. The terms for each offer are different and some don’t require Prime membership.

Don't overlook our guide to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. It will help you find the best deals and not miss out on the hot items that are likely to sell out quickly.

Get a $15 Amazon credit for using Amazon Photos

Amazon Prime members can get a $15 credit on their account if they download the Amazon Photo app and download one picture by October 7 at 12:59 p.m. PT. If you are eligible, you'll receive a $15 promotional credit off your first eligible order of $30 or more on Amazon.com.

This offer is keyed to Prime Big Deal Days. The credit you earn will only be useful on a purchase made during the Prime Big Deal Days.

Important terms:

Offer is only eligible on purchases during Prime Big Deal Days

Offer only applies to eligible Amazon Prime customers who upload at least one photo through the Amazon Photos app for the first time

Offer only applies to an order over $30 of products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC

This offer is not available to Prime trial members

Free Grubhub+ subscription and $5 off a $25 order

Another perk of Prime membership is a free one-year subscription to Grubhub+. If you have activated the free offer, you can get even more than the free delivery and 5% back on pick up orders included in your subscription.

From now until October 9, 2023 11:59PM PT, if you place an order for $25 or more through the Grubhub platform, you can get $5 off your order by using the code PRIME5.

Important terms:

Only valid on qualifying orders placed on the Grubhub platform (including Seamless)

Order subtotal must be at least $25 (before tax, tip, and fees)

The credit expires 90 days after the most recent credit is issued

Save an extra 20% off at Amazon Style stores

If you live near one of the two Amazon Style stores in Glendale, CA or Columbus OH, you are in for a special pre-Prime Deals perk. You will save an extra 20% off your entire purchase.

You must be a Prime member and the extra % off is only available for three hours on a single day. You can visit Amazon Style in Glendale on Saturday, October 7 from 4 pm – 7 pm PST or Amazon Style in Columbus on Sunday, October 8 from 4 pm – 7 pm EST.

Use Amazon Reload and get $8

Amazon Prime members that use Amazon Reload can get a little bonus. It must be your first time using Reload and you must load $100 or more to the card. You will receive a one-time $8 Amazon.com gift card reward and it will be automatically applied to your Amazon.com gift card balance within three (3) days.

Get $5 when you add a credit or debit card to Amazon Wallet

Use your Amazon Wallet and get $5 instantly. Some Amazon Prime members will get the credit just by logging-in to your Amazon account and adding an unexpired debit or credit card to your Wallet. If the registration of your card is deemed valid, the credit will be applied to your account and available for use immediately.

Spend $10 at Amazon Go and get $3 off your next visit

Amazon Go is a high-tech corner bodega. You can use the Amazon app, a credit card, or Amazon One to open an entry gate and start shopping. They sell coffee, snacks, and alcohol — and also offer breakfast and lunch. Next time you spend $10, you can get a $3 credit on your Amazon Go account.

No need to get out your wallet. Amazon's Just Walk Out technology allows you to shop and simply leave with what you want. There is no scanning — you just walk out of the exit gate and you will only be charged for what you take. And you can return an Amazon package at the same time.

Prime membership isn't required to shop in Amazon Go stores and you don't have to use Just Walk Out to check out. An employee will open the gate for you to enter and exit.

This promotion may apply automatically at checkout, but some offers require adding the promotion to your Amazon Go In-Store Promo Wallet via a promo code or QR code. Check your promo wallet to ensure you received the store credit.

Make a return at Amazon Go to get $2 off a $5 purchase

Using an Amazon Go store to make a return is convenient and will earn you $2 off a $5 or more purchase made the same day. After completing the return, you must ask the associate in order to receive the $2 off offer.

To qualify for the same day $2 off, you must enter with the Amazon app, a credit card linked to an Amazon account, or Amazon One with a payment method linked to an Amazon account.