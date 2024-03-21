Free Hyundai Anti-Theft Clinic in Las Vegas This Weekend
Hyundai will give free anti-theft software upgrades and wheel locks this Friday, March 21, through Sunday, March 24.
If you drive a Hyundai, you've likely heard that thieves have stolen thousands of models that lack certain anti-theft protections. I should know, as my own Hyundai was stolen recently. This weekend, Hyundai owners in Las Vegas can get free help with a software upgrade.
Las Vegas Anti-Theft Clinic
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Hyundai have teamed up to help current Hyundai owners without immobilizing anti-theft devices. Qualified Hyundai models will receive a free installation of anti-theft software and an anti-wheel lock, while supplies last.
Clinic hours: The clinic will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday (3/22), Saturday (3/23), and Sunday (3/24).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Where to go: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106.
How it will help protect your vehicle: Hyundai has offered a free anti-software security upgrade for customers who have not received the patch through their dealerships or who continue to be at risk from theft. Technicians will install the software upgrade. You may also receive a free wheel lock, while supplies last.
How long will it take? It should take no more than 30 minutes.
Hyundai models that qualify
If you drive one of the following Hyundai models, you are eligible for the clinic.
- 2018-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2013-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
Will the clinic protect your car?
This security upgrade appears to be the same one offered at dealerships. In my own experience, it wasn't enough to keep thieves from stealing my car. Safety experts agree that the software patch is weak. But it's still important to install. It will likely deter the less-adept thieves, and it will demonstrate to your insurance company that you are doing all you can to protect your car.
You deserve some money for these headaches
If you own an affected Hyundai, you should have received a letter asking if you would like to register for the class-action lawsuit against the company.
Lawfirms Barron & Budd and Hagens Berman secured a $200 million settlement for a class-action lawsuit they filed on behalf of affected Hyundai (and Kia) owners. The suit seeks compensation for theft, insurance deductibles, higher insurance premium rates and other expenses.
The suit could mean real money in your pocket. According to a CNN report, if you owned a qualifying car that was a complete loss, you may be eligible for payments of up to $6,125. For other types of damage, you may receive payments of up to $3,375. Save your receipts for all related costs not covered by insurance, such as rental cars and ride shares.
To learn more about the suit, read more on Hagens Berman's Hyundai/Kia Car Theft Defect Lawsuit & Settlement FAQ page.
Ellen writes and edits personal finance stories, especially on credit cards and related products. She also covers the nexus between sustainability and personal finance. She was a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments for 15 years, focusing on climate change and consumer staples. She served on the sustainability councils of several Fortune 500 companies and led corporate engagements. Before joining Calvert, Ellen was a program officer for Winrock International, managing loans to alternative energy projects in Latin America. She earned a master’s from the U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Hit New Highs as Rate-Cut Momentum Continues
Reddit sizzled in its market debut, while Apple slumped after the tech giant was slapped with an antitrust lawsuit.
By Karee Venema Published
-
No, FTC People Will Never Ask You To Move, Transfer or Send Money
Scammers are using real names of FTC employees to trick consumers. Here’s what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published