Free Hyundai Anti-Theft Clinic in Las Vegas This Weekend

If you drive a Hyundai, you've likely heard that thieves have stolen thousands of models that lack certain anti-theft protections. I should know, as my own Hyundai was stolen recently. This weekend, Hyundai owners in Las Vegas can get free help with a software upgrade.

Las Vegas Anti-Theft Clinic

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Hyundai have teamed up to help current Hyundai owners without immobilizing anti-theft devices. Qualified Hyundai models will receive a free installation of anti-theft software and an anti-wheel lock, while supplies last.

Clinic hours: The clinic will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday (3/22), Saturday (3/23), and Sunday (3/24).

Where to go: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106.

How it will help protect your vehicle: Hyundai has offered a free anti-software security upgrade for customers who have not received the patch through their dealerships or who continue to be at risk from theft. Technicians will install the software upgrade. You may also receive a free wheel lock, while supplies last.

How long will it take? It should take no more than 30 minutes.

Hyundai models that qualify

If you drive one of the following Hyundai models, you are eligible for the clinic.

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

Will the clinic protect your car?

This security upgrade appears to be the same one offered at dealerships. In my own experience, it wasn't enough to keep thieves from stealing my car. Safety experts agree that the software patch is weak. But it's still important to install. It will likely deter the less-adept thieves, and it will demonstrate to your insurance company that you are doing all you can to protect your car.

You deserve some money for these headaches

If you own an affected Hyundai, you should have received a letter asking if you would like to register for the class-action lawsuit against the company.

Lawfirms Barron & Budd and Hagens Berman secured a $200 million settlement for a class-action lawsuit they filed on behalf of affected Hyundai (and Kia) owners. The suit seeks compensation for theft, insurance deductibles, higher insurance premium rates and other expenses.

The suit could mean real money in your pocket. According to a CNN report, if you owned a qualifying car that was a complete loss, you may be eligible for payments of up to $6,125. For other types of damage, you may receive payments of up to $3,375. Save your receipts for all related costs not covered by insurance, such as rental cars and ride shares.

To learn more about the suit, read more on Hagens Berman's Hyundai/Kia Car Theft Defect Lawsuit & Settlement FAQ page.