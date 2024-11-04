Why Constellation Energy Stock Is Sliding After an Earnings Beat
Constellation Energy stock is lower Monday as a regulatory decision offsets the utility company's solid third-quarter earnings results.
Constellation Energy (CEG) stock is spiraling Monday after a U.S. regulatory agency made a decision that is impacting nuclear power producers. And this is overshadowing the utility company's impressive earnings report.
In the three months ended September 30, Constellation's operating revenue increased 7.2% year over year to $6.55 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) rose 28.6% from the year-ago period to $2.74.
In a statement, Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez said that clean energy is the most important commodity in the world right now and that the opportunity to add it to the grid can help meet the nation's growing needs around artificial intelligence (AI).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"The importance of AI and the data economy to America's economic competitiveness and national security can't be overstated, and Constellation will do our part to meet the moment,” Dominguez added. "Our customers are looking for clean, emissions-free energy that they can rely on in every hour of every day, and nothing exemplifies that imperative more than our 20-year agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) to restart the Crane Clean Energy Center."
Constellation's third-quarter results came in ahead of analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $5.7 billion and earnings of $2.64 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
As a result of its strong performance in the first nine months of its fiscal year, Constellation raised the low end of its earnings-per-share guidance for the year. The company now anticipates earnings in the range of $8 to $8.40 per share, up from its previous forecast of $7.60 to $8.40.
Why is Constellation Energy stock down?
Nuclear power stocks are taking a hit this morning after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) rejected a deal between Amazon.com (AMZN) and Talen Energy (TLN), according to Bloomberg. The deal would have allowed one of Amazon's data centers to use more power from an adjacent nuclear power plant owned by Talen.
"From our extensive investor conversations, very few investors, including us, expected an outright FERC rejection of the Interconnection Service Agreement (ISA)," says Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith, adding that the firm expected a "sharp negative share response" from Constellation, Talen, Vistra (VST) and PSEG (PEG).
Is CEG stock a buy, sell or hold?
Even with today's slide, Constellation Energy shares have nearly doubled on a year-to-date basis. And Wall Street thinks the utility stock has more room to run.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for CEG stock is $282.56, representing implied upside of more than 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Nvidia Stock Is Joining the Dow. Is It Time to Buy?
Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average this Friday. What does it mean for the stock?
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Tesla Stock Extends Losing Streak Ahead of Election Day
Tesla stock is headed toward its sixth straight loss Monday and Wall Street is staying on the sidelines. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Nvidia Stock Is Joining the Dow. Is It Time to Buy?
Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average this Friday. What does it mean for the stock?
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Tesla Stock Extends Losing Streak Ahead of Election Day
Tesla stock is headed toward its sixth straight loss Monday and Wall Street is staying on the sidelines. Here's why.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Viking Therapeutics Stock Swings Wildly After Weight-Loss Drug Data
Viking Therapeutics stock is volatile Monday after the pharma company released positive data for its weight-loss drug. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How to Sell Your Business With No Regrets
The key to a successful exit: You've got to be prepared. So, start now by maximizing profitability, planning for succession and avoiding the dreaded five D's.
By Nick Guida, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
The Bare Necessities of Buying Pet Insurance
Pet insurance can help put you at ease over the health of your furry friends. Here's what to look for when shopping around for a policy.
By Joelle Spear, CFP® Published
-
Should You Buy These Covered-Call Funds?
Covered-call ETFs are popular but come with plenty of caveats.
By Andrew Tanzer Published
-
Is It Too Late to Do a Roth Conversion if You're Retired?
The short answer is: Not at all. Roth conversions can be great tax-saving strategies … for the right people. Are you a good candidate?
By Arrin Wray Published
-
Five Options for Retirees Who No Longer Need Life Insurance
If you're retired and you've checked with your financial planner that life insurance is no longer vital, here are five ways you can turn it to your advantage.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published