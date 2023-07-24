Back-to-School and 4 Other Florida Tax Holidays Happening Now

The back-to-school Florida sales tax holiday is underway, and the tax-free period runs through August 6. That gives shoppers two weeks to save. Some items included in the sales tax holiday, such as baby and toddler items, are already tax-free due to a $1.3 billion Florida tax relief bill recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis . But shoppers can take advantage of no sales tax on plenty of other items.

And back-to-school isn’t the only sales tax holiday underway in the state. Four other tax holidays are happening in Florida right now.

Back-to-School Florida Tax Holiday

The back-to-school tax holiday in Florida runs longer than in most other states, but if you miss the sales tax holiday in 2023, you will have another chance to purchase items tax-free in January. Here are the items that qualify as tax-exempt.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Tax-Free Learning Aids: Learning aids that cost $30 or less are exempt from sales tax during the holiday. These include the following items.

Flashcards

Matching and memory games

Puzzle books

Interactive and electronic learning books

Stacking or nesting blocks

Tax-Free School Supplies: The school supplies described below are exempt from sales tax as long as each item does not exceed $50.

Pens, pencils, markers, erasers, and crayons

Notebooks, filler and construction paper, legal pads, and binders

Folders, poster boards, and computer disks

Glue, cellophane tape, staplers, and staples

Protractors, rulers, compasses, and calculators

Are Computers Tax-Free in Florida?

Most computers are tax-free in Florida during the back-to-school sales tax holiday. To qualify, computers must cost $1,500 or less. Laptops, tablets, and tower computers are included in the tax holiday. The following computer accessories are also tax-exempt.

Keyboards and monitors

Personal digital assistants

Modems and routers

Other computer accessories, such as non-recreational software, may also qualify for Florida’s tax holiday. However, cellular devices and video game consoles are not tax-free.

Tax-Free Appliances in Florida

Shoppers can buy some appliances tax-free until June 30, 2024. The Energy Star Appliances and Gas Stoves sales tax holidays both started on July 1, 2023. Here are the items that qualify.

Energy Star washing machines, clothes dryers, and water heaters (must not exceed $1,500).

Energy Star refrigerators or combination refrigerators/freezers (must not exceed $4,500).

Gas ranges or cooktops fueled by combustible gas (excludes outdoor gas grills, camping stoves, and other portable stoves).

What Else is Tax-Free in Florida?

The Home Hardening sales tax holiday, which runs until June 30, 2024, is also happening now. This tax holiday includes impact-resistant household doors, garage doors, and windows.

"Freedom Summer" is also underway in the state. Florida shoppers can purchase the below items tax-free until September 4, 2023.

Fishing and camping supplies

Children’s athletic equipment

Boating and other outdoor supplies

Admissions to events and some private memberships

Items exceeding a certain dollar value do not qualify for Freedom Summer. Price exclusions vary for each type of item.