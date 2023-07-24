Back-to-School and 4 Other Florida Tax Holidays Happening Now
Five Florida tax holidays, including back-to-school, are happening now. Here's everything you can purchase tax-free.
The back-to-school Florida sales tax holiday is underway, and the tax-free period runs through August 6. That gives shoppers two weeks to save. Some items included in the sales tax holiday, such as baby and toddler items, are already tax-free due to a $1.3 billion Florida tax relief bill recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. But shoppers can take advantage of no sales tax on plenty of other items.
And back-to-school isn’t the only sales tax holiday underway in the state. Four other tax holidays are happening in Florida right now.
Back-to-School Florida Tax Holiday
The back-to-school tax holiday in Florida runs longer than in most other states, but if you miss the sales tax holiday in 2023, you will have another chance to purchase items tax-free in January. Here are the items that qualify as tax-exempt.
Tax-Free Learning Aids: Learning aids that cost $30 or less are exempt from sales tax during the holiday. These include the following items.
- Flashcards
- Matching and memory games
- Puzzle books
- Interactive and electronic learning books
- Stacking or nesting blocks
Tax-Free School Supplies: The school supplies described below are exempt from sales tax as long as each item does not exceed $50.
- Pens, pencils, markers, erasers, and crayons
- Notebooks, filler and construction paper, legal pads, and binders
- Folders, poster boards, and computer disks
- Glue, cellophane tape, staplers, and staples
- Protractors, rulers, compasses, and calculators
Are Computers Tax-Free in Florida?
Most computers are tax-free in Florida during the back-to-school sales tax holiday. To qualify, computers must cost $1,500 or less. Laptops, tablets, and tower computers are included in the tax holiday. The following computer accessories are also tax-exempt.
- Keyboards and monitors
- Personal digital assistants
- Modems and routers
Other computer accessories, such as non-recreational software, may also qualify for Florida’s tax holiday. However, cellular devices and video game consoles are not tax-free.
Tax-Free Appliances in Florida
Shoppers can buy some appliances tax-free until June 30, 2024. The Energy Star Appliances and Gas Stoves sales tax holidays both started on July 1, 2023. Here are the items that qualify.
- Energy Star washing machines, clothes dryers, and water heaters (must not exceed $1,500).
- Energy Star refrigerators or combination refrigerators/freezers (must not exceed $4,500).
- Gas ranges or cooktops fueled by combustible gas (excludes outdoor gas grills, camping stoves, and other portable stoves).
What Else is Tax-Free in Florida?
The Home Hardening sales tax holiday, which runs until June 30, 2024, is also happening now. This tax holiday includes impact-resistant household doors, garage doors, and windows.
"Freedom Summer" is also underway in the state. Florida shoppers can purchase the below items tax-free until September 4, 2023.
- Fishing and camping supplies
- Children’s athletic equipment
- Boating and other outdoor supplies
- Admissions to events and some private memberships
Items exceeding a certain dollar value do not qualify for Freedom Summer. Price exclusions vary for each type of item.
Florida residents and visitors can check the Florida Department of Revenue’s website for a full list of qualifying items and prices.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
