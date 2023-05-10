Medicare drug price negotiations latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Early signs have emerged of how these key drug price negotiations will be handled.

published

Healthcare, health insurance and Medicare are hot topics and controversial topics at times too. Developments in this sector naturally impact our well-being and they also have a major effect on the economy and political circles. 

To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...

Some early signs of how Medicare will handle drug price negotiations: Officials plan to announce the initial group of drugs later this year, the first 10 of 140 drugs for which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (opens in new tab) (CMS) will be able to negotiate the price by 2033. 

This will give manufacturers time to prepare for talks, which will start for Medicare Part D drugs in 2026 and 2027.

Among the factors that CMS will consider in valuing a drug:

  • Clinical benefits
  • The net price of alternatives
  • Research costs
  • Revenue
  • Patent protections and 
  • Federal funding

The industry is warning about lower investment in certain kinds of drugs, namely small-molecule drugs, which are exempt from negotiations for seven years after approval by the Food and Drug Administration (opens in new tab) (FDA) vs. 11 years for large-molecule drugs or biologics. Small-molecule drugs are manufactured via chemical synthesis and include things like aspirin and other “medicine cabinet” pharmaceuticals.

