Come to Decanter’s Exclusive NY Wine Tasting – With a Special Discount

Decanter, the world's leading wine media brand, will host its Fine Wine Encounter NYC again on Saturday, June 10. The event is an exclusive in-person wine tasting held at the glamorous Manhatta venue in New York’s Financial District.

The one-day celebration of the world’s finest wines will see enthusiasts, collectors, investors and some of the world’s most prestigious producers all come together under one roof.

You can discover world-class wineries at the walk-around Grand Tasting and try fine wines and rare vintages whilst enjoying breathtaking panoramic views of Manhattan. This unrivalled experience will feature fine wines from both old and new worlds, with each producer presenting four wines from their collection. Each producer will also each bring an exceptional wine from their cellar, including classic vintages, top cuvées and rare magnum bottlings.

During the day, guests will have the chance to attend exceptional Masterclasses – 75-minute tutorials where experts impart their in-depth knowledge and teach you how to enjoy wine on a whole new level.

Rich in tradition and history, Champagne Louis Roederer heads the line-up of the Masterclasses. Those lucky enough to attend will be treated to some outstanding vintages including the titanic Cristal 2002.

Harlan Estate needs no introduction to wine lovers. This masterclass with the Napa Valley cult winery offers a truly special and rare offering of six vintages across three decades.

Taste some of the finest vintages from the Gaja estate in this masterclass by the Italian pioneer. The ten wines – including four iconic Barbaresco bottlings and the Cabernet Sauvignon-based Darmagi ­– will showcase the estate's breadth of terroirs.

If you're a Bordeaux wine enthusiast, don't miss out on tickets for the sensational Château Léoville-Las Cases masterclass. You will taste eight vintages of the château's two top estate wines, the Grand Vin and Clos du Marquis from 1988 to 2019.

Tickets are selling fast so we recommend booking now before it is too late. Save 10% on Grand Tasting tickets using this Kiplinger promo code: KIPLINGERNYC

Event Details

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC

Date: Saturday June 10 from 11am to 5pm.

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta

Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 | Masterclass tickets from $245

BOOK TICKETS: events.decanter.com/newyork

T&C’s apply: 10% discount available on full-price Grand Tasting tickets only (maximum 2) between May 3 and June 4 2023, when you use the code above at events.decanter.com/newyork. Only one discount code per registered user can be redeemed. There is no cash alternative. The discount cannot be used with any other discount code. Subject to availability.