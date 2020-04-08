2020 Election: Joe Biden's Tax Plans

1100 13th Street, NW, Suite 1000Washington, DC 20005202.887.6400Toll-free: 800.544.0155
By Rocky Mengle, Tax Editor
| April 8, 2020
With Bernie Sanders out of the race, we now know who will be slugging it out in the November general election: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden. We also know that economic recovery, health care, and other costly initiatives will be heavily debated during the campaign—which means that tax policy has to be part of the conversation, too. After all, any new programs will have to be paid for somehow, and that usually means tinkering with the tax code.
President Trump has talked about issuing new tax proposals, but he hasn't announced any real plans yet. On the other hand, Biden has released several tax policy ideas as a candidate for the Democratic Party's nomination. Here's a look at a few of the higher-profile Biden tax plans concerning hot button issues of the day. (We'll report on any Trump proposals when they are released.) Start brushing up now, so you'll know who to vote for in November.
Unlike some of his opponents in the Democratic primaries (e.g., Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders), Biden has not push for a "wealth tax." But that doesn't mean he is opposed to taxing the wealthy more heavily. For instance, to help close the income gap, he wants to raise the highest personal income rate back up to 39.6% (it was lowered to 37% by the 2017 tax reform law) and cap itemized deductions for the wealthiest Americans at 28%.
The former Vice President has also proposed eliminating the step-up in basis for inherited capital assets, which means more taxes on wealth passed to heirs, and ending favorable tax rates on capital gains for anyone making over $1 million.
Taxing the wealthy isn't the only way to narrow the income gap. Reducing taxes for low- and middle-income taxpayers will help that effort, too. Along those lines, Biden has proposed:
Biden never jumped on the Medicare-for-all bandwagon. Instead, he would rather keep and improve Obamacare. As part of his plan to do this, he would eliminate the income-based cap on the premium tax credit so that all families who purchase insurance through a health insurance exchange can claim the credit. He would also increase the credit amount by basing it on the cost of a gold-level health plan, rather than a less-expensive silver-level plan. In addition, Biden's health care plan would impose a tax penalty on pharmaceutical companies that increase drug costs by more than the rate of inflation and take away their deduction for advertising expenses.
Biden has also proposed several tax changes to help senior citizens and those who care for them. First, his plan calls for increased tax benefits for elderly Americans who pay for long-term care insurance with their retirement savings. As president, Biden will also allow low-wage workers over 65 years of age to claim the earned income tax credit (currently, you can't claim the credit if you're over 65).
To help protect Social Security, Biden would make all income subject to the Social Security payroll tax. (Wages above $132,900 are currently not subject to the payroll tax.) In addition, he would create a $5,000 tax credit for "informal" caregivers—family members or other loved ones—providing long-term care to the elderly. Caregivers would also be allowed to make "catch-up" contributions to retirement accounts.
Biden has issued a climate change plan that includes some tax provisions. His "Clean Energy Revolution" would be paid for by restoring the full electric vehicle tax credit (while aiming it at middle-class consumers), pushing tax breaks for energy efficiency, and increasing tax incentives for carbon capture, use and storage. He has also separately stated that he would support a carbon tax.
Biden's plan to expand access to affordable housing calls for creating a new refundable tax credit of up to $15,000 for first-time homebuyers. The credit would be paid when qualified taxpayers purchase a home, instead of when they file their tax return the following year.
He also wants to enact a new renter's tax credit to reduce rent and utility costs to 30% of income for low-income individuals.
The 2017 tax reform law dropped the corporate income rate from 35% to 21%. Biden wants to raise the rate to 28%. He has also called for a 15% minimum tax on large corporations.
In addition, Biden want to increase the global intangible low tax income (GILTI) rate on foreign profits from 10.5% to 21%.