Tax Day 2020: When's the Last Day to File Taxes?

Unlike last year, all Americans must file their federal income tax return by the same date in 2020.

The due date for filing your 2019 federal income tax return is April 15, 2020. And this year, that deadline applies to residents of Maine and Massachusetts, too.

Last year, taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts had until April 17 to file their 2018 tax returns. That's because Patriots' Day, an official holiday in those two states that commemorates Revolutionary War battles, fell on April 15 in 2019. Normally, that would mean residents of those two states got one extra day to file taxes. However, April 16, 2019, was Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia. That holiday honors the end of slavery in Washington, D.C. Since April 16 was a legal holiday in D.C., and the IRS can't require tax returns to be filed on a legal holiday, taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts got a second extra day to file last year.

This year, however, Patriots' Day will be observed on April 20—so Maine and Massachusetts residents don't get any additional time to file their taxes in 2020.

Although you can prepare your tax return earlier, the IRS will start processing returns on January 27, 2020. So you have plenty of time to beat the deadline...as long as you don't procrastinate too much.

If you're expecting a refund, e-file your 2019 tax return and opt to have your refund deposited directly into your bank account to get it sooner. The IRS can process electronic returns and refunds much faster than it can handle paper returns and checks.