IRS Fixes Stimulus Check Portal (We Hope)

After three nights of maintenance outages, the IRS says its "Get My Payment" tool is now working better than ever.

After temporarily shutting down the portal for three straight evenings, the IRS announced that it has made significant improvements to the online "Get My Payment" tool. The stimulus check portal opened on April 15, but many Americans have been unable to access the tool or add their bank account information to get a direct deposit payment. The enhancements are expected to solve these problems.

"We urge people who haven't received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans."

The "Get My Payment" tool lets you:

Check the status of your stimulus payment;

Confirm your payment type (paper check or direct deposit);

Get a projected direct deposit or paper check delivery date (or find out if a payment hasn't been scheduled); and

Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit information and they haven't sent your payment yet.

