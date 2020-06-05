The Wage Gap Persists Into Retirement

The difference can compound and leave women with far less retirement income. Getty Images By the editors of Kiplinger's Personal Finance June 5, 2020From Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Men and women contribute to their 401(k) at similar rates — 7.9% and 7.5% of income, respectively. But combined with the wage gap — a woman, on average, earns about 80 cents for every dollar a man makes — the difference can compound and leave women with far less retirement income.SEE ALSO: Retirement Planning Is Different for Women. It Just Is. Here's Why. After 40 years in which a man and woman earned the average salary for their gender, the man would end up with a 401(k) balance that could generate a $2,200-a-month lifetime payout, but the woman would get only $1,500 a month, according to data compiled by Human Interest, a 401(k) provider for small and midsize businesses. “Just like savings can compound, the wage gap can compound, too, by the time a woman reaches retirement,” says Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest. Sponsored Content Married people tend to be better savers than singles. And married women save more in their 401(k) — an average of 9.0%, compared with 8.2% for men.