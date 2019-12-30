Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, the stock market is open on New Year's Eve during normal trading hours. New Year's Day is a stock market holiday. Getty Images By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor December 30, 2019 The stock market is open for regular trading on New Year's Eve: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. However, the bond market closes early, at 2 p.m. ET. New Year's Day is a stock market holiday. The bond market is also closed on Wednesday. The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. SEE ALSO: 20 Top Stock Picks the Analysts Love for 2020 2019 Market Holidays DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Tuesday, Jan. 1New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Jan. 21Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Feb. 18 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, April 18Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 19Good FridayClosedClosedClosed Friday, May 24Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 27Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed Wednesday, July 3Day Before Independence DayEarly close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Thursday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Sept. 2Labor DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Oct. 14Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed Monday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed Thursday, Nov. 28Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed Friday, Nov. 29Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early Close (2 p.m.) Tuesday, Dec. 24Christmas EveEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early Close (2 p.m.) Wednesday, Dec. 25Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed Tuesday, Dec. 31New Year's EveOpenOpenEarly Close (2 p.m.) Market Holiday Observations When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday. SEE ALSO: Hedge Funds' Top 25 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now