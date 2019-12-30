 Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Eve 2019?

SLIDE SHOW

20 IRS Audit Red Flags

SLIDE SHOW

20 Top Stock Picks the Analysts Love for 2020

SLIDE SHOW

9 Types of People You'll Meet in Retirement

SLIDE SHOW

Your Financial Planning Calendar for 2020

Markets

Is the Stock Market Open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, the stock market is open on New Year's Eve during normal trading hours. New Year's Day is a stock market holiday.

Getty Images

By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor
December 30, 2019

The stock market is open for regular trading on New Year's Eve: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. However, the bond market closes early, at 2 p.m. ET. New Year's Day is a stock market holiday. The bond market is also closed on Wednesday.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

SEE ALSO: 20 Top Stock Picks the Analysts Love for 2020

2019 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets
Tuesday, Jan. 1New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Jan. 21Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Feb. 18 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 18Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, April 19Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 24Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Monday, May 27Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed
Wednesday, July 3Day Before Independence DayEarly close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(2 p.m.)
Thursday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 2Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 14Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Monday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 28Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 29Day After ThanksgivingEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 24Christmas EveEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 25Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed
Tuesday, Dec. 31New Year's EveOpenOpenEarly Close
(2 p.m.)

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

  • If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
  • If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

SEE ALSO: Hedge Funds' Top 25 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now