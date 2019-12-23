 Is the Stock Market Open for Christmas Eve in 2019?

SLIDE SHOW

20 Most-Overlooked Tax Breaks and Deductions

SLIDE SHOW

16 People You Should Tip for the Holidays

SLIDE SHOW

10 Best Value Stocks to Buy for 2020

SLIDE SHOW

29 Great Places to Retire Near the Beach

Markets

Is the Stock Market Open for Christmas Eve in 2019?

The stock market is indeed open on Christmas Eve, but trading will end early ahead of the stock market holiday on Christmas Day.

Getty Images

By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor
December 23, 2019

Both the stock market and the bond market are open on Christmas Eve, which falls on Tuesday, Dec. 24, in 2019. However, the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET, and the bond market closes early at 2 p.m. ET. Christmas Day, which falls on Wednesday, Dec. 25, this year, is a stock market holiday, as well as an off day for the bond markets.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

SEE ALSO: The 20 Best Stocks to Buy for 2020

2019 Market Holidays

DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets
Tuesday, Jan. 1New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Jan. 21Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Feb. 18 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed
Thursday, April 18Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Friday, April 19Good FridayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, May 24Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close
(2 p.m.)
Monday, May 27Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed
Wednesday, July 3Day Before Independence DayEarly close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(1 p.m.)		 Early close
(2 p.m.)
Thursday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Sept. 2Labor DayClosedClosedClosed
Monday, Oct. 14Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed
Monday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed
Thursday, Nov. 28Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed
Friday, Nov. 29Day After ThanksgivingEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 24Christmas EveEarly close
(1 p.m.)		Early close
(1 p.m.)		Early Close
(2 p.m.)
Wednesday, Dec. 25Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed
Tuesday, Dec. 31New Year's EveOpenOpenEarly Close
(2 p.m.)

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

  • If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.
  • If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

SEE ALSO: Every Warren Buffett Stock Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio