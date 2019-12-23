Is the Stock Market Open for Christmas Eve in 2019?

The stock market is indeed open on Christmas Eve, but trading will end early ahead of the stock market holiday on Christmas Day. Getty Images By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor December 23, 2019 Both the stock market and the bond market are open on Christmas Eve, which falls on Tuesday, Dec. 24, in 2019. However, the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET, and the bond market closes early at 2 p.m. ET. Christmas Day, which falls on Wednesday, Dec. 25, this year, is a stock market holiday, as well as an off day for the bond markets. The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2019. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. SEE ALSO: The 20 Best Stocks to Buy for 2020 2019 Market Holidays DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Tuesday, Jan. 1New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Jan. 21Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Feb. 18 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, April 18Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 19Good FridayClosedClosedClosed Friday, May 24Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 27Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed Wednesday, July 3Day Before Independence DayEarly close (1 p.m.) Early close (1 p.m.) Early close (2 p.m.) Thursday, July 4Independence DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Sept. 2Labor DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Oct. 14Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed Monday, Nov. 11Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed Thursday, Nov. 28Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed Friday, Nov. 29Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early Close (2 p.m.) Tuesday, Dec. 24Christmas EveEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early Close (2 p.m.) Wednesday, Dec. 25Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed Tuesday, Dec. 31New Year's EveOpenOpenEarly Close (2 p.m.) Market Holiday Observations When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday. SEE ALSO: Every Warren Buffett Stock Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio