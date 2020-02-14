Is the Stock Market Closed on Presidents' Day?

Stock traders and bond traders alike have Monday off to celebrate George Washington's birthday.

Take the day off, investors. The stock market and the bond market will both be closed on Feb. 17, 2020, to observe Presidents' Day. They will reopen on Tuesday following the three-day holiday weekend that commemorates the birth of America's first president. (Note that the federal holiday falls on the third Monday in February, while George Washington's actual birthday is Feb. 22.)

Presidents' Day is also a federal bank holiday.

The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2020 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Thursday, April 9 Maundy Thursday Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, April 10 Good Friday Closed Closed Closed Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 25 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 27 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day Closed Closed Closed Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed

Market Holiday Observations

When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

