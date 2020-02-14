Is the Stock Market Closed on Presidents' Day?

Stock traders and bond traders alike have Monday off to celebrate George Washington's birthday. Getty Images By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor February 14, 2020 Take the day off, investors. The stock market and the bond market will both be closed on Feb. 17, 2020, to observe Presidents' Day. They will reopen on Tuesday following the three-day holiday weekend that commemorates the birth of America's first president. (Note that the federal holiday falls on the third Monday in February, while George Washington's actual birthday is Feb. 22.) Presidents' Day is also a federal bank holiday. The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. SEE ALSO: The Best and Worst Presidents (According to the Stock Market) 2020 Market Holidays DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, April 9 Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 10 Good FridayClosedClosedClosed Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 25 Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed Friday, Nov. 27 Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas EveEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day ClosedClosedClosed Market Holiday Observations When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday. SEE ALSO: 64 Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2020