Is the Stock Market Closed on MLK Day?

Both the stock markets and bond markets will have Monday off as the nation honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Getty Images By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor January 17, 2020 Neither the stock market nor the bond market will be open for trading on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which in 2020 falls on Jan. 20. The stock and bond markets will re-open Tuesday, following the three-day holiday weekend that commemorates the birthday of the civil rights leader. This year, the holiday falls on King's exact birthday, but that's by coincidence; the federal holiday is observed on the third Monday in January, regardless of date. MLK Day is also a federal bank holiday. The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. 2020 Market Holidays DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, April 9 Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 10 Good FridayClosedClosedClosed Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 25 Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed Friday, Nov. 27 Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas EveEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day ClosedClosedClosed Market Holiday Observations When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.