4 New Luxury Green Cars on the Market in 2014

A look at the new car models giving the Tesla Model S a run for its money. By Jessica L. Anderson, Associate Editor From Kiplinger's Personal Finance, January 2014 The 2014 model year marks the first time Tesla will have serious competition in the high-end green-car space. Here are four other green luxury cars on our radar: Courtesy of General Motors Cadillac ELR. This luxury range-extended electric coupe is based on the technology of the Chevrolet Volt, meaning you rely on gasoline for long hauls. It is expected to have a 35-mile electric range and to recharge in 4 1/2 hours on a 240-volt charger. On sale January 2014. Sticker price: $75,990. Sponsored Content Courtesy of BMW BMW i3. BMW offers an all-electric compact hatch or an extended-range, gas-electric sibling. Prices start at $42,275 for the EV, which has a range of 80 to 100 miles and recharges in 3 hours. It goes on sale in the spring. Courtesy of BMW BMW i8. A plug-in hybrid sports coupe, the i8 can travel from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and boasts 94 mpge with 22 miles of electric range. Charge time: 1 1/2 hours. With a price tag of $136,625, it goes on sale in the spring. Courtesy of Porsche Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid.The closest competitor to the Model S is a plug-in hybrid version of Porsche’s hatchback sedan. On sale in late 2013 for $99,975, it matches Tesla’s top horsepower, has 20-plus miles of electric range and charges in 2 1/2 hours.