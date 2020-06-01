4 New Luxury Green Cars on the Market in 2014

A look at the new car models giving the Tesla Model S a run for its money.

The 2014 model year marks the first time Tesla will have serious competition in the high-end green-car space. Here are four other green luxury cars on our radar:

Courtesy of General Motors

Cadillac ELR. This luxury range-extended electric coupe is based on the technology of the Chevrolet Volt, meaning you rely on gasoline for long hauls. It is expected to have a 35-mile electric range and to recharge in 4 1/2 hours on a 240-volt charger. On sale January 2014. Sticker price: $75,990.

Courtesy of BMW

BMW i3. BMW offers an all-electric compact hatch or an extended-range, gas-electric sibling. Prices start at $42,275 for the EV, which has a range of 80 to 100 miles and recharges in 3 hours. It goes on sale in the spring.

Courtesy of BMW

BMW i8. A plug-in hybrid sports coupe, the i8 can travel from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and boasts 94 mpge with 22 miles of electric range. Charge time: 1 1/2 hours. With a price tag of $136,625, it goes on sale in the spring.

Courtesy of Porsche

Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid.The closest competitor to the Model S is a plug-in hybrid version of Porsche’s hatchback sedan. On sale in late 2013 for $99,975, it matches Tesla’s top horsepower, has 20-plus miles of electric range and charges in 2 1/2 hours.