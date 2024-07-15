Why You Need an Advance Directive

Setting up an advance directive takes the guesswork out of your medical decisions. It is a kindness to your family.

Jacob Wolinsky
By
published
inFeatures

When it comes to estate planning, don't overlook an advance directive. This array of critical legal documents clarifies your medical care wishes should you be incapacitated. After all, most people want to leave some kind of legacy after they pass away, but many forget to think about what may come before.

An advance directive can help you with your own end-of-life planning such as palliative or hospice care. And if you are concerned about a loved one with a new dementia diagnosis or serious chronic illness, the advance directive is a key tool to protect their wishes. Think of an advance directive not as one document to be signed but as the process of discerning what you need, talking to your doctor and loved ones and then setting up legal structures to formalize your plan

