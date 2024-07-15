Why You Need an Advance Directive

When it comes to estate planning , don't overlook an advance directive. This array of critical legal documents clarifies your medical care wishes should you be incapacitated. After all, most people want to leave some kind of legacy after they pass away, but many forget to think about what may come before.

An advance directive can help you with your own end-of-life planning such as palliative or hospice care. And if you are concerned about a loved one with a new dementia diagnosis or serious chronic illness, the advance directive is a key tool to protect their wishes. Think of an advance directive not as one document to be signed but as the process of discerning what you need, talking to your doctor and loved ones and then setting up legal structures to formalize your plan.

What is an advance directive?

While many people may have heard of an advance directive, they may be less familiar with the term than with related tools, like living wills. An advance directive is for all situations in which you can’t make your medical wishes known, while a living will only address terminal illnesses.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

As such, a living will is one type of advance directive.

Here are some tools related to advance directives.

Living will: As mentioned above, a living will provides guidance in the case of terminal illness if you become unable to make decisions about your care. It dictates the treatments you do and don’t want in such a situation.

As mentioned above, a living will provides guidance in the case of terminal illness if you become unable to make decisions about your care. It dictates the treatments you do and don’t want in such a situation. Medical power of attorney (POA): A medical POA designates someone you trust as the person who will make medical decisions for you if you cannot do so. Importantly, a medical POA gives the person the authority only to make medical decisions on your behalf — not financial decisions. Other terms for these Medical POAs include Health care power of attorney and health care proxy .

A medical POA designates someone you trust as the for you if you cannot do so. Importantly, a medical POA gives the person the authority only to make medical decisions on your behalf — not financial decisions. Other terms for these Medical POAs include and . Provider orders for life-sustaining treatment (POLST) : This document is a portable medical order that informs healthcare providers and facilities about your wishes for end-of-life interventions, including emergency medical care.

: This document is a portable medical order that informs healthcare providers and facilities about your wishes for end-of-life interventions, including emergency medical care. Do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order : This order tells health-care providers not to implement cardiopulmonary resuscitation, better known as CPR, if you stop breathing or your heart stops beating.

: This order tells health-care providers not to implement cardiopulmonary resuscitation, better known as CPR, if you stop breathing or your heart stops beating. Mental health or psychiatric advance directive (PAD) : This directive allows someone with mental illness to give their treatment preferences before a crisis occurs in case they become unable to make their wishes known. The legal guidelines for PADs vary by state. PADs are a fairly new tool for patients and clinicians alike.

: This directive allows someone with mental illness to give their treatment preferences before a crisis occurs in case they become unable to make their wishes known. The legal guidelines for PADs vary by state. PADs are a fairly new tool for patients and clinicians alike. Medical directive: This is another name for an advance directive.

This list is not exhaustive, but these are the main documents that might be included in an advance directive.

Why you need an advance directive

While an advance directive allows you to specify someone to make medical decisions for you if you cannot do so on your own, there is much more to it than that. This document also clarifies what to do in the event of certain medical situations that leave you unable to manage your own care or make decisions.

Making medical decisions for someone else can be an immense burden, so having an advance directive in place can provide support for your family or for whomever you choose to make decisions for you. This document also takes some of the guesswork out of figuring out what decisions you might make if you were able to do so.

For these reasons, all adults should have an advance directive in place. Yet only about a third of U.S. adults had an advance directive, according to a study published in the journal Health Affairs.

If you cannot communicate and don't have an advance directive on file, your health-care provider will attempt to reach an immediate family member, who will then be tasked with making decisions on your behalf.

Some states have a family agency act that designates the order of priority governing which family member must make decisions on your behalf if you have no advance directive. If you have no immediate family, then the health care provider may make the best decisions they can on your behalf until a legal surrogate is identified. Different states have various rules governing such situations.

How to get an advance directive

In most cases, you'll want a lawyer to draw up your advance directive to ensure that it not only clearly expresses your wishes but also that it meets all legal requirements in your state.

However, many states allow any form or documentation to suffice if you cannot afford an attorney's assistance. Some websites also enable you to create your own legal documents, providing some guidance to help ensure your final document checks all the necessary boxes for legality.

You should store your completed advance directive where a family member or legal representative can easily find it in an emergency. You could also store copies in a home safe. Never keep your original advance directive in a bank's safe deposit box as it would be difficult to access quickly.

You should also provide a copy of the document to your primary care or other health care provider. It's also a great idea to upload it to the national U.S. Advance Care Plan Registry in case you're traveling or being treated by a different health care facility than the ones you usually frequent.

Common pitfalls

Aside from not having a living will or advance directive at all, the other most common pitfall is not being clear or specific enough in your explanations of what you want. Unfortunately, a lack of experience with certain kinds of medical conditions and available treatment options can make it challenging to anticipate what steps you want to be taken.

If an advance directive does not give clear instructions, the result can be a lack of care due to what may be interpreted as a blanket do-not-treat statement. On the other hand, there is always a chance that family members will opt for far more care than you would wish for at the end of your life.

For example, some common questions that should be addressed in an advance directive include the use of ventilators or feeding tubes, DNR orders, and any other specific areas of concern you might have.

The bottom line

Of course, no one can anticipate what types of medical problems or accidents might befall them in the future, especially years before. However, the best way to ensure that your wishes are followed is to put an advance directive or living will in place with clear instructions.

An attorney can help guide you through the most common issues that should be addressed in this document.